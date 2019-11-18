Transcript for Veteran with service dog denied entry to restaurant

This is the huddle restaurant it's in each view it's a staple of sorts last night. A combat veteran living with PT SD says he was denied access to the restaurant. Because his service dog was with him tonight I spoke with the owner who tells me. He made a mistake he is very important to me this is definitely in my life minus six. What went. This is his chopper a debt shepherd gives everything to Chris Jones who grew up in outlet and it makes me feel safe. A lot of veterans I don't wanna be allowed. When your. Going into a public place or restaurant can be pretty stressful Joseph it's enlisted in the Marines after 9/11 was injured in combat in with diagnosed. With posttraumatic stress disorder. Shares chopper changed his life at a very disappointing to me just very hurtful six. Last night Jones chopper at a friend walked into the restaurant and countered that owner. Who said shopper Clinton con man bought Jones. Admits his dog wasn't wearing his best. He did have a service dog collar on judge says he was never given the chance to show documentation. That chopper was a service dog instead he just laughed. I want business owners people everywhere children everyone that Pete history is a big thing in a lot of veterans come Holloman. People look at people and they can look fine but you don't know what's going on an inside. The owner of the huddle declined to go on camera but it conversation with Pittsburgh's action news work he Wagner says he made an error. I made a mistake he told me over the phone that's all there is Q it. He says they accommodate service dogs often adding it was crowded for the steeler game last night and for some reason he says he just didn't connect the dots. The chopper was a service dog. Chris Jones tells me one of the biggest things he wants you to get out of hearing his story is to just be more aware of service dogs and how important they are. To the people they're wet. We're in Pittsburgh beat you never give a cap on Pittsburgh's action news for.

