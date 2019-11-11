-
Now Playing: Record-breaking cold front sweeps through eastern US
-
Now Playing: Plane slides off runway in Chicago due to icy conditions: Officials
-
Now Playing: Record cold moves in for millions of Americans
-
Now Playing: Veterans Day snowstorm slams the Midwest
-
Now Playing: Hero brother speaks out about Mexico attack
-
Now Playing: House gears up for public impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: ‘Eat-in’ held after man detained for eating sandwich in train station
-
Now Playing: Michigan family strives for waste-free life
-
Now Playing: Roommate, her boyfriend charged in death of missing Atlanta student
-
Now Playing: Police handcuff woman selling churros in Brooklyn subway station
-
Now Playing: Mercury will pass between Earth and Sun
-
Now Playing: Former Marine wanted in fatal shooting of Virginia man
-
Now Playing: Veteran steals the show with national anthem performance
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
-
Now Playing: University suspends 14 frats after college freshman ends up in hospital
-
Now Playing: Teen hero in deadly ambush describes saving family members
-
Now Playing: Haley claims Kelly, Tillerson worked to resist Trump
-
Now Playing: What to watch as public impeachment hearings begin