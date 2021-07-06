Transcript for Vice president meets with Guatemalan president on immigration

Vice president Connell Harris today is on her first foreign trip and facing a first major diplomatic test since taking office. The president. Has given her the tremendous task of addressing the root causes of migration in Central America. With the goal of stemming the surge at the southern border which got a real political liability for the president. She's just met with the Guatemalan president and our Mary Alice parks is traveling with the vice president Jean joins us live now. Prasad a bilateral news conference with the two leaders. Vice president harris' repeatedly asked how she's got to address corruption in these terms that's one of the big drivers of migration. So what are we hear former today. Exactly that she said it is a major issue on the ground she announced. A new task force saying that the United States would support prosecutors here in Guatemala that are working to root out corruption she said people need to feel like they can trust their government and it's been league. I feel hopeless it's part of what is leading people. Feeling like they have to leave if they can't support the government I'm here on the ground. But it's off court headline out of this visit because the Biden administration has made very clear that they are worried. This government is involved in undercutting some of that work such. He Italy whether she thought the Guatemalan president John McCain's standing right next to her was a trustworthy. Partner take a listen. On the issue of crafts and the conversation. That I had with the president summoned to its name was very frank. And very candid and I think this. Leave it he and I appreciated each other. We don't have time for. Glossing over concerns that we have. And so we did have a very frank conversation about the importance. An independent judiciary. We had a conversation about the importance of a strong civil society. Has no ready to me that. I was no ready to meet Terry that she didn't high say simply yes she did not. Answer that she definitely trusted. The president and I think this is gonna continue to be us he of these visits now she made a point of being here in Guatemalan vs any other country in the region because. The United States think they think that they have the best shot. At baking improvements on this front here in Guatemala compared to for example Honduras or El Salvador other other countries right here in this region. You know Mary Alice is such a huge issue good corruption is part of it for the root causes driving those people to our southern border we're talking about. Their company edited food insecurity. Climate change crime and economic desperation of corruption also the fact that the Rio Grande and that border is. Represents the largest wage differential across any border in the world so. What can we really expect. From vice president Harris what could she bring back from this trip. Right yeah she she talked about. New private investments that she's trying to. Developed here on the ground for team was proud that they've been able to secured commitments from American brands like Mike her Scott and MasterCard. Think that they're gonna invest here she's working with female entrepreneurs but these are long term strategies like you said long term strategy is trying to work. On poverty and that's where there's a real tension in her messaging because she says she understands people leave because. They're desperate you know I was struck by a conversation we had with the World Food Program they estimate that four million Guatemalan. Are suffering from acute hunger and so there's this tension between a crisis on the ground like you said hurricanes climate change hunger. But long term strategies that in theory might take years or even generations to make improvements and see benefits from. Difficult problem in the one of the many on her list tasked by president Biden Mary Alice parks. With the vice president thanks very much.

