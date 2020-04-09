Transcript for Video of police involved death lead to new protests in Rochester

And protests also broke out in Rochester New York overnight were seven police officers are now suspended in relation to the death of Daniel proved. Body camera footage shows police pinning proved to the ground until he stopped breathing. Now prunes daughter is demanding justice ABC's serene shot has more on that and we should warn you. This story contains video that may be difficult to watch. Hundreds coming together in the streets of Rochester New York to mourn Daniel flu and protest against the police officers involved in the arrest that killed him. Overnight prunes daughters speaking out saying she wants justice. Powell. Say naral is why want just does not want he's obsessed chart in the murder. Why does the city of Rochester to do better mayors. Being at the event Thursday announcing the suspension of those seven officers. And taking responsibility for the failures she says who led up to 41 year old step in early march he lost his life because of the failure. Of a lot of different systems but seeing she was misled by Iran gestures police chief. Who she says Glink whose death on an overdose. She singletary never informed me of actions of his officers. To forcibly restrain east approved earlier in the night chief singletary who ordered criminal and internal investigations into the incident confronted by protesters when he attempted to address the crowd. Daniel's brother Joseph speaking out overnight and he called 911 to get his brother helped during a mental health crisis. And is horrified by what happened instead. I saw on video was horrific. Along we've said it. Olivia you. Wrong. And shootouts so and so drain you don't see officers called to the scene seem prudent naked in the street was cooperative before turning combative. And speaking officers who placed a white cloth hood over his pod leader pending his neck to the ground. Crew died in the hospital seventies later. As arranged joins me now from Rochester is there in what was it like there overnight. I Diana and was incredibly tense overnight eight people were arrested. There were rocks and bottles thrown at police officers two of those officers ended up in the hospital they were later released. Right now we're in front of the police department here there were barricades set up a lot here at last night. At least one protestor was finishing putting those barricades to get through and now at another point police officers deploying these pepper balls you can see my and a rate here. But these were aligned across the entire street this morning. Crews have been cleaning them up so quite a tense scenario last night's. As a ranger au prince says he called on on one for help because his brother was having a mental health crisis. The family also admitted him to a hospital earlier in the day but he was released a short time later. How does this case impacting the conversation about how we deal with mental health emergencies. Yet I and the mayor here is calling for more funding when it comes to mental health benefits and the mental health calls. Others once he got into 1:18 am aware they had at thousand people who were shot by police. And found that a quarter of them had some sort of mental health issue. Experts have warned that begging officers when people lab suicidal pot or violent psychological episode. Is it not the best solution that the mayor here is also joining advocate would have you calling for. I am and hopefully sparking a larger conversation about the issues or read shot Rochester we appreciated serene thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.