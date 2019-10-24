Transcript for New video released of California teen shooting

Isaiah Marietta Golding never stood up again after the gunshot hit him in the back of a hat. Police and tried to detain the sixteen year old a few minutes earlier in a shopping center parking live near Sean Fresno. Edwards that would. Point. When. It. Arrived. Yeah. Police body camera footage shows Marietta running away and officers followed. You can't see chase and on this video budgets and appearance. And old team. But. Miree at a had run to a daycare where surveillance video shows and jumping a fence and running again. He made it about eight steps before officer ray Bilbao so fired the deadly shots. Officers thought the team might be involved in homicide the day before. And build lasso reported Marietta looked at him and reached for his way span so he feared for his life. Lots open letter described being here for life there is no way that police officers that was in fear of his life that's a justification for the shooting. For hit the shooting that he committed here frankly. I think the killing and he did in this particular case there was no reason for him to shoot that none whatsoever it makes me angry to Steve look at this video today. I'd fellow walks her seemed to approve. Yeah. Police chief Amy hall declined to comment for this story because of the pending suits the city's office of independent review the OYR. Found the shooting within policy. Quote the reasonableness. Of forces based on the officer making a split second decision after observing the suspect reaching for his waist band area several times during the foot pursuit. But that's just not what the law says the law says that there has to be an immediate threat. Of death or serious bodily injury which clearly there Watson this young man was trying to run away and you can be as critical as you want about how you shouldn't do that. But that doesn't give the police the right to use lethal force. Why are did recommend ten power. Policy changes including putting body cameras on officers on the street violence team like the one shots in the one jumping the fence to chase. Those officers should also have less lethal weapons according to be a life hell are. The jury is set to decide next year if BO YR was right to justify the shooting. And Hoggard ABC thirty action news.

