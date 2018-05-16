Video shows alleged mass shooter's attack

A man accused of shooting five co-workers in Maryland before shooting another acquaintance in Delaware was found guilty on Tuesday of attempted manslaughter in the latter attack.
0:59 | 05/16/18

