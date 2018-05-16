-
Now Playing: North Carolina teachers set to walk out of class
-
Now Playing: Undercover FBI operation busts 10 airline employees in alleged drug smuggling ring
-
Now Playing: Amazon customer says she was charged over $7K to ship toilet paper
-
Now Playing: Police release surveillance video from deadly ambush
-
Now Playing: School issues new yearbook after bomb joke backlash
-
Now Playing: Mom arrested after allegedly stabbing 11-year-old daughter, torching home
-
Now Playing: Uber: Class-action suits exempt from new policy
-
Now Playing: Police officer confronts armed man at Illinois high school: City
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old cancer patient hits home run with heart
-
Now Playing: Video shows alleged mass shooter's attack
-
Now Playing: MSU to pay Larry Nassar's accusers $500M
-
Now Playing: Armed robbery details caught on 'quality' home security video
-
Now Playing: 'Heroic' officer hailed for stopping armed teen at high school, saving lives
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Senate panel releases transcripts of interviews on Trump Tower meeting
-
Now Playing: Man unleashes tirade against Spanish-speaking workers
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: More Gaza protests erupt after Jerusalem embassy opening
-
Now Playing: Death of man in police custody ruled homicide
-
Now Playing: Baseball-themed gender reveal goes wrong
-
Now Playing: Teacher shot on Mother's Day, months after leaked police report involving teenager
-
Now Playing: Family of girl missing since 1970s helped dig in search for remains