Video shows arrest of Chicago airport squatter

Aditya Singh, who allegedly lived at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for three months, was wearing a bright-yellow safety vest when he was arrested.
0:45 | 01/31/21

Transcript for Video shows arrest of Chicago airport squatter
