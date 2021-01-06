Transcript for Video shows crowd just before Florida mass shooting

Surveillance video shows the moments before three people allegedly opened fire outside a Miami banquet hall he sees them exit this SUV armed with assault style rifles disappearing for ten seconds and shooting into a crowd. Then making it get away we got to be clear. But what's happening in my meeting count. These. Acts of domestic. Tears police scouring through evidence like this new video obtained by ABC affiliate WP LG in Miami which shows a crowd just before those suspects began shooting two people lost their lives at least twenty injure three still in critical condition. Fire the grieving father of six year old Clayton Dillard the third screaming out in pain at a news conference. Authorities offering a 130000. Dollar reward for information leading to a rats. Police divers finding that white SUVs submerged in it can now. Saying it was reported stolen in day officials say the shooting was likely part of a feud between rival groups and was targeted. But they still don't have a motive the banquet hall had been rented out for local rappers album release party targeting. Individuals and at the same time hitting innocent people that have nothing to do with their beef. Ruining families. And that's shooting adding to the gun violence in Miami over the Memorial Day weekend three people were shot on Thursday seven more Friday night. They are sane gun reform is necessary to stop the violence. Re air early ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.