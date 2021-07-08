Video shows daring rescue attempt on sinking Seacor Power ship

More
The Coast Guard has released a video showing a rescue attempt on the Seacor Power, an oil industry boat that capsized off the Louisiana coast in April and killed 13 people.
1:14 | 08/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows daring rescue attempt on sinking Seacor Power ship

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"The Coast Guard has released a video showing a rescue attempt on the Seacor Power, an oil industry boat that capsized off the Louisiana coast in April and killed 13 people.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79341176","title":"Video shows daring rescue attempt on sinking Seacor Power ship","url":"/US/video/video-shows-daring-rescue-attempt-sinking-seacor-power-79341176"}