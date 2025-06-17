Video shows New York City mayoral candidate Brad Lander arrested at immigration court

Brad Lander was escorting a defendant out of immigration court in Manhattan when he was "taken by masked agents and detained by ICE," his campaign spokesperson said.

June 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live