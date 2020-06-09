Video shows rapid growth of wildfire in Northern California

More
A fast-moving fire forced evacuation orders for the communities near Yucaipa.
0:45 | 09/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows rapid growth of wildfire in Northern California
We'll. Okay. There are. Blue. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"A fast-moving fire forced evacuation orders for the communities near Yucaipa.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72850700","title":"Video shows rapid growth of wildfire in Northern California","url":"/US/video/video-shows-rapid-growth-wildfire-northern-california-72850700"}