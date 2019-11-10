Video shows 3-year-old kidnapping victim's reunion with stepmom More Ahlora Lindiment was found alive and well at a Christian center in Greensboro, North Carolina, Thursday night after a frantic search began for her in the city Wednesday evening. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Video shows 3-year-old kidnapping victim's reunion with stepmom This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"Ahlora Lindiment was found alive and well at a Christian center in Greensboro, North Carolina, Thursday night after a frantic search began for her in the city Wednesday evening.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66217757","title":"Video shows 3-year-old kidnapping victim's reunion with stepmom","url":"/US/video/video-shows-year-kidnapping-victims-reunion-stepmom-66217757"}