Videographer & Texas resident says wildfires are 'the worst that I've ever seen'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with photographer and videographer Blake Brown of Live Storms Media to discuss the Texas Panhandle Wildfires and the damage to his hometown of Fritch.

February 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live