Transcript for Vigil held for 13-year-old boy killed by police

Dozens of people gathered here to show their support for thirteen year old Adam to ladle and his family. We are here today is done in solidarity. With Adam family. And I community and creating phase for a degree together. Scrape together. They're also calling for justice and accountability. Pounding. A life taken a lot of our thirteen year olds in our neighborhood is unacceptable. Tomato was shot by police around 2:30 AM last Monday after a foot pursuit in an Alley near 24 and Sawyer. After what police call armed confrontation and officer shop Toledo in the chest a gun was found near the scene. I would direct to the superintendent. And the chief of detectives to use every resource to track down origins of this gone. They're tracing fingerprinting and DNA and any other means and to find the person responsible. For giving. To the mayor also directing police to review foot pursuit policies before the start of the summer. The boy's mother did not attend the vigil is coordinating with Coppola to view the police body camera video soon. It is that does not do you really. Something good to have good. At the end of the vigil community members released hundreds of white balloons to remember Toledo as they wait for answers. That may come when Coppola releases the body cam video to the public.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.