Transcript for Viral prom photo investigation

Back here at home a prom photo is going viral it appears to show too high school students giving the Nazi salute but. Those students to of them at least are now offering a different explanation TJ Holmes is in Wisconsin with the latest on that controversy to eject. And a two day hold period and caribou Wisconsin a town of 121000. People. As 121000 again a lot of attention they don't want right now because the book picture that was taken on these steps that pictures decision to go on worldwide went viral. You may have seen it by now of a group of students from the high school appearing to just about all of them give this Nazi salute we've been given different. Explanations for what we're seeing that picture now we're getting another 11 of the students in the fogel Brock working ten who can be seen. With his arm in the air says it was actually the photographer's idea. He instructed them on what to do with the also demonstrated for them and they were just imitating what he told them to do he said there was some confusion they weren't quite sure what they should be doing and why they were doing it. But most of them as you can see the picture did it anyway they're photographer Peter Gus is the one explain to us. That in fact he really telling the students to waive. And then that picture detectives them in all different various. Forms and processes of spoke waiting that's his explanation. Are so I sure another day goes by we'll get another explanation but what do you do when the pictures supposedly worth a thousand words but everybody involved is giving you a different. Thousand words to explain police and school officials. Are investigating the matter that a lot of folks of course we're talking about racism but they're also saying that something should happen to the students in this photo after the investigation. Some kind of disciplinary action if they are still in school here. But they do have a community forum that is scheduled for later this week to discuss the matter now on TJ Holmes in bearable Wisconsin where ABC news. Radisson on TJ that's for sure.

