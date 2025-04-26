Virginia Giuffre, accuser of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew, dies by suicide

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, died by suicide, her family announced on Friday.

April 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live