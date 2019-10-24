Virginia woman hit by city bus

The woman is recovering after being knocked down while crossing a street in Richmond.
0:20 | 10/24/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Virginia woman hit by city bus
Virginia woman says she thought she was going to die Iowa she was hit by city bus in Richmond you see that video the it is newly released and it shows hope. Demeco being knocked down last fall that jumping up moments later she says she still recovering November's incident came to light after a pedestrian was hit and killed. Near the same intersection two weeks ago.

