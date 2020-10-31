Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - Election endgame

More
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden make their closing arguments in battleground states amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
27:10 | 10/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - Election endgame

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"27:10","description":"President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden make their closing arguments in battleground states amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73934067","title":"Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - Election endgame ","url":"/US/video/voice-vote-breakdown-election-endgame-73934067"}