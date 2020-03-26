Voices of the shutdown

More
Americans have been dramatically impacted by the closing of businesses to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
3:00 | 03/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Voices of the shutdown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Americans have been dramatically impacted by the closing of businesses to combat the spread of the coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69803765","title":"Voices of the shutdown","url":"/US/video/voices-shutdown-69803765"}