Transcript for What you need to know about voting by mail

Yeah yeah. I. Yeah. There's really one of the greatest frauds in history. They get a good that I have the money to do these you do everything in his power to suppress them. Absentee. Is good. Male and universal has been very very bad. And if on Election Day. Early voting. That is not. Tabulated encountered you know Mahmoud.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.