Transcript for VP Kamala Harris, Mexican president agree to work together on immigration

Vice president Connell Harris met with the president of Mexico today on the second leg of her first official foreign trip. This as a new report finds more than 3800. Children were separated from their families or reform president trust. Controversial zero tolerance policy to this day more than 2000 kids. Remain separated from their families while just 58 are currently in the process of being reunited ABC news White House correspondent Mary Alice parks. She's traveling with the vice president she's got the latest and Alice. Pick as a vice president's first stop here in Mexico City was here to the National Palace she was met with all of that pomp and circumstance. That you'd imagine from such a high profile state visit Mexican president Lopez Obrador was there to greet her. The two teams sitting side by side as they signed a new. Memorandum of understanding that was focused on the two governments. Agreeing to cool one operate in economic development work in the northern triangle the weight of the Biden administration acknowledging that they see Mexico. As a real partner and ally in trying to work on alleviating. Poverty in Guatemala Honduras and El Salvador that is led so many people there to fleet. The Biden administration wants Mexico to be a partner with them in this work. In the first humans of the Biden administration we've seen some news to try to alleviate some of the pressure. Here in Mexico just last week they formally nixed the so called remain in Mexico policy which had led so many to have to wait. Here in Mexico while their asylum cases were working their way through the US courts. But still we know that the vice president came here with a lot of asks they want the Mexican government to keep helping with security keep fighting human traffickers. One thing I think is very interesting we have not seen her team talk at all. About the local elections it happens here on the grad and exco just this last weekend her team saying that she's working on much longer term timeline that's bigger. Then domestic politics. But she'll be taking questions from reporters in just a little bit. Terry Diane.

