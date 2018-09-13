Transcript for Waffle House activated as storm center

So here's something we hadn't really heard of before the Waffle House index it's an actual thing yet FEMA uses it to track storm conditions of a Waffle House restaurant in one area is closed and authorities know the conditions there. Are especially bad Waffle House operations can also indicate how well the city or town is recover. Nuclear army limited menu that you others looked at resources. It we're closing note pretty serious but it for open you know other communities coming back and that's the most important efforts to get since all so you. We remain the storm and now we're where we're getting back RP. And Waffle House index was created by former official at FEMA. When he was working in Florida.

