Waiting 2 weeks 'is a good move,' says retired general on Trump's deadline

Retired four-star Army Gen. Robert Abrams reacts to the two-week deadline set by President Donald Trump to decide on a possible Iran strike.

June 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live