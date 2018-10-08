Coach in court after alleged punch kills tourist

An assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest University in North Carolina was in court Thursday after turning himself in for allegedly punching a tourist who later died.
1:06 | 08/10/18

Transcript for Coach in court after alleged punch kills tourist

