Wanted man says he'll turn himself in if he gets 15K Facebook likes: Police

Jose Simms, 29, told police in Torrington, Connecticut, that he would turn himself in if he received 15,000 likes on Facebook.
0:35 | 05/23/19

Those media has decided the fate of a man wanted by authorities in Connecticut. Ethan Torre ten are trying to bring Jose stands on a number of failure to appear warrants so Sims made a deal. If a post about him on the department's FaceBook page received 151000. Lights he turned himself and it. FaceBook users did their job the post has nineteen doubt that'll lights and counting Sam's. Has not kept up his part of the bargain surprise surprise he is still on the loose this morning. I mean he's wanted on billiards your words you can hear my anybody got a shot bed.

