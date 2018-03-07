Transcript for Warnings of credit card thefts at gas stations

I'm Pierre Thomas in Washington with independent state traveling behind the Secret Service has been fanning out across the nation want to more than eighty locations in 21 states. Honing for devices that secretly still your credit card numbers at the gas pump. It's a consumer alert for holiday drivers. Watch here caught on tape it. Two men standing at a gas pump looked closer to see they're installing a tiny device called a scammer the copies her credit card information. When you pay at the pump. We have open cases in over fifty field offices representing. Every state in the union and we're talking about thousands of customers being hit and millions of dollars mink stole thousands every day. Most gas stations won't required chip when your card until 20/20. Gas pumps remain some of the holy locations. Credit card machines are out in the open. Vulnerable to sabotaged the Secret Service is blunt message this holiday. Drivers be way year. That's is get this is a gas pump scammer how long does it take to install something like it will take just a matter of minutes depending on the level of trade craft that if roster has and that some cases the thieves never have to return to the scene of the crime. This the American record credit card information from a card placed in the pop. And civic wirelessly to a crook with any. Bluetooth scammer you don't ever have to Rick retrieve this immersed in other words credit card numbers beamed to criminals the short distance away. And was the criminals have the credit card numbers they can print fraudulent credit cards by the thousands and some. The victim the same charges shore for items they never barks. The Secret Service says this kind of skimming fraud it is costing consumers and financial institutions. Hundreds of millions of dollars. Pierre Thomas ABC news Washington.

