Washington, DC gunman chanted ‘Free Palestine’: Police

Two members of the Israeli embassy staff were gunned down outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday in what the FBI believes may be a targeted attack.

May 22, 2025

