Transcript for Washington woman claims self-defense in murder of husband, attorney says

47 year old Stephanie USB known her neighbors as a loving mom now accused of murdering her husband Joseph west east Sunday night in their Khamis home like these lawyers Steve they're tells Kate to news it wasn't murder instead self defense when she call 911 issue. Florida he was threatening to killer chapter. And so she acted in self fan and that's what he argued in court today even hoping to prove there is no probable cause for the murder charge I think. Problem. According to the court documents though police say there were no overt signs normally associate it with a physical altercation. Not probable cause affidavit also revealed. Police interviewed the west these two children who shed light on the months leading up to in 981 saying since may they have been in constant turmoil. Even thing Stephanie was depressed but also told officers there was no violence in their home ever. But her lawyer says that's just not the case is that it was are attributed. Paul from the book.

