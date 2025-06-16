First-ever water lawn ban issued in central Iowa due to nitrogen levels in rivers

A ban on watering lawns has been issued in the Des Moines metro area for the first time to avoid a potential water crisis due to high concentrations of nitrates.

June 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live