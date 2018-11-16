Transcript for Weather conditions improving but critical fire conditions still exist in California

This feels like it's been going on forever what's the latest. Then it kind of has been have been more than a week that California has been dealing with these massive blazes in just hearing two our partner up north there it's the air quality is still dangerous up north of Dallas South Bend a little luckier a weather conditions have improved dramatically even gotten a sea breeze today to bring in some much needed moisture to the air so high here down south in the mostly battling the walls and fire. And that's now over 60% contained firefighters just this morning. As saying that they're confident. Making keep it contained but. They also were given that we're never really out of the woods because here in Southern California and really California's statewide it's always fire season they say just this morning a small brush fire. On popped up nearby firefighters were able to battle that bag down with another example Diana just. How touching go the situation really is. And now that for the most part it is contained people are focusing on rebuilding his Dick Simmons destruction. This is what many homeowners are dealing with not just many but thousands thousands of homeowners statewide have come home situations like this debt. Plot after plot where their homes used to be and I know from with getting used to seeing this destruction now but. On you want to keep showing it is to show the scope of the aftermath that people have to deal with good that's the problem now Diane its. Don't these homes are gone. Yes it's tragic Sabbah people here tell us it's gonna take up to two years if not more to rebuild just their one home so we think about the scale of this and that. The amount of time and effort that's going to have been put in with us from construction crew is getting permits dealing with insurance companies. People who got into the come home for years so for many there question what did they do they have. Years of saving steamed up you can stay in hotels because of the huge problem now for thousands of people statewide Anna how are residents there faring with all this Maggie. You know I think what's most striking for me Diane is watching other residents here many on this block that we've met and spoken with and they say that you watch them come home and look at this plot of land and just. This look of stock an empty nests on their faces as what has struck me that most. There's really was nothing left to say people are just sort of standing there. In this lot of Wear their home used to be you see people sort of shifting through the remains looking for anything that they might. Hold on to the demy on have to bring with them and also then this look of once that finally starts to settle in that shocks settles in of what do we do now again people tell us that they estimate at least two years for them to rebuild and that's just won a plot of land. So just the scope of also what they have to go through personally with their families in battling back from this it's. It's going to something that. You know they'll be dealing with for years to come to indeed Aaron Maggie really there from California Maggie appreciate the update thanks.

