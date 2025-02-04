How to know which weather forecasts to trust

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee on what to avoid online when it comes to looking at your forecast.

February 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live