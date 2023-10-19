'We've helped over 11,000 people get IDs': Kat Calvin on 'accidental' activism

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Kat Calvin, executive director of Spread the Vote and Project ID, and the author of "American Identity in Crisis," about her work getting IDs to those who need them.

October 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live