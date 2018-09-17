Transcript for WH stands by Kavanugh's denial of allegations

And we military saying that the White House is saying we are open having Ford testify want to get to Karen Travers was at the White House. And coincidentally Brett Cavanaugh is also at the White House right now Karen what are we hearing. He is Diane in the White House is not saying who he's meeting went or what that meeting would be about but right Cavanaugh was spotted. Going into the White House within the last hour work worth trying to figure out exactly what he's doing here. There's been no response yet from president from about these allegations made against his Supreme Court nominee nothing after The New Yorker first published that he's late last week. And nothing after the Washington Post published the interview with Christine sleazy fort that's notable and surprising that the president hasn't put something out on Twitter. But is counselors senior advisor Kellyanne Conway this morning did an interview and talk to reporters. And she said she has talked extensively with the president about these allegations that she had to say. That she's willing to testify should she be heard on Capitol Hill after. Was it. She should testify under. And just do it on Capitol Hill but that's up to the Senate Judiciary Committee they need to decide for cheap and I had and Dutch captain option also testify as he. 36 year old allegation east. And Kavanagh a said. In a new statement issued in the within the last hour that he is willing to talk to the senate judiciary committee to refute these false allegations he says and defend his integrity. The White House certainly making clear it's up to members of the senate judiciary committee to decide how exactly that would go forward and what that could look like if Kavanagh is brought back for more conversations. You know Cavanaugh also issued a denial through the White House in the statement as well also. No doubt we will be hearing from both sides in the coming week Karen Travers from the White House pores and thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.