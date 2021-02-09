Transcript for What’s next for abortion rights after the Supreme Court allows 6-week ban in Texas

Meanwhile the Supreme Court overnight rejected a request by Texas abortion providers to block a new La banning abortions in the state as early as six weeks into pregnancy. A six weeks is that for many women know their target NB foremost all abortions usually take place. The law also incentivize individuals to file lawsuits against anyone who helps a woman obtain. Other funny illegal abortion offering a monetary reward to plaintiffs who win. Rachel Scott has the latest from Austin. Overnight a bitterly divided Supreme Court breaking its silence and a five to four decision refusing to block a new Texas law that bans nearly all abortions in the state Chief Justice John Roberts breaking from the conservative majority on the bench. Joining the liberal justices dissenting the move calling the Texas flop not only and usual but unprecedented. Across the state protesters called on the High Court to step in and stop the van. But in an unsigned opinion the conservative majority set the abortion providers to challenge the law. Did not address complex and novel procedural questions and so as of today in Texas the law stands a position may not perform an abortion at the fetal heartbeat is detected. Which could be as early as six weeks into pregnancy and before some women even know they are pregnant and there are no exceptions for rape or incest. Only for medical emergencies justice Sonia Sotomayor writing in her dissent. The court order is stunning writing presented with a flagrantly unconstitutional. Law in junior to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights the majority of justices have opted. The theory their heads in the sand. And we just got joins me live now from Austin, Texas have more on his rage of the supreme ruling seems to revolve around. How this law is enforced by citizens. Rather than the states or can you unpack that a little. Yeah I think you're exactly right here Diane this Lott does not in power. The state to enforce this this in power as private citizens to enforce it by allowing anyone in the United States not just here in Texas. Anyone in the United States could sue someone here in Texas. Who helps one minute get a now illegal abortion and the fetal heartbeat is detected. So we're talking about suing doctors even suing Woburn drivers that they transport a woman too when abortion clinic. And the reward if successful could be at least 101000. Dollars. So that could put a real financial spread strain on a lot of these abortion clinics a lot of per byters it could bankrupt them and force them to shut down guy and air not send our people in Texas react to incidents. You know there were protests here right and part of the State Capitol all away from Austin to Houston jazz yesterday calling on the Supreme Court. To act and the lead attorney B that was a challenging this case toy ABC news that he was holding out hope that the Supreme Court. Would respond in sort of put this case on hold obviously this is now a new reality here in Texas that women are waking up to. Texas in the second largest states in the nation and now for the majority of winning here. They're gonna have their abortion rights restricted Diane. And the the court ruling doesn't say that this law is constitutional. It's more about the fact that it's in force this way mean the court thought they didn't have a position. To block it at this time so where does the battle over this lot go from here. Gets a really important note that you're making here because even though. The justice is the conservative justices not including Chief Justice John Roberts. Didn't vote to keep this in light it stands here in taxes they did say that they were not weighing in on whether or not this law is constitutional. And they also said that this still leaves the door open for other legal challenges but I can tell you the big concern from advocates that we have spoken to. And that this lot won't now be a blueprint for other states throughout the country right now you have twelve states that have tried to ban abortions for women in their first trimester. All of those had been held up in court Texas is actually the first state where this has been successful. And so now many advocates fear that many people are going to be looking at Texas and trying to replicate this exacts a lot Diane. Or until there are other laws in the country there are set to go before the Supreme Court even before this one. Let me does have the court is due to take up this issue one way or another but I wonder in the meantime. How much pressure does this put on president Biden and Democrats in congress now that they have the majority. To take action and pass a law on this and well that look like. Ray and all eyes are on the Supreme Court we know that in the fall they are going to take up a case that. Will look to the fate Bob Roberson wade that landmark decision that case coming from Mississippi which banned abortions. I had fifteen weeks until they will be weighing in on that but there's so much pressure right now on the congress to possibly pass some type a lot that gearing teens a woman's right to abortion in this country maybe in the first story first trimester and establish woman's right that way we heard the white house Press Secretary call on congress to act. I'm not look the reality here is also Democrats are now. Getting a lot of motivation. To come out and vote they had in the mid term elections it also an the next presidential elections it is notable die and that all three of the justices that former president Donald trouble pointed to the bench. Sided with Texas in this to keep this law on the books. Rachel Scott an Austin, Texas thanks Rachel.

