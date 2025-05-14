What’s next for Diddy’s defense team after star witness testimony

ABC News’ Linsey Davis talks to criminal defense attorney Bernarda Villalona about how hard it will be for the defense to overcome testimony from star witness Cassie Ventura.

May 14, 2025

