Former White House COVID-19 adviser on successes, failures of virus response

More
Andy Slavitt, former White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response under the Biden administration, discusses his new book “Preventable," and the investigation into COVID's origins.
7:23 | 06/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former White House COVID-19 adviser on successes, failures of virus response

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:23","description":"Andy Slavitt, former White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response under the Biden administration, discusses his new book “Preventable,\" and the investigation into COVID's origins.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78278904","title":"Former White House COVID-19 adviser on successes, failures of virus response","url":"/US/video/white-house-covid-19-adviser-successes-failures-virus-78278904"}