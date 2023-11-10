White House criticizes Israel over pace of humanitarian pauses in Gaza

President Joe Biden said he asked for longer pauses and that it took Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu too long to meet his request to temporarily stop the fighting.

November 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live