White House directing federal agencies to review contracts with Harvard University

The White House is expected to send a letter to federal agencies, asking them to “identify any contracts with Harvard and determine whether they can be canceled,” a senior official told ABC News.

May 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live