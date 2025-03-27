White House dismissal of Signal chat risks is ‘political spin’: Former DHS official

Former DHS Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism Elizabeth Neumann reacts to top national security officials’ use of the messaging app to discuss a then-pending military strike in Yemen.

March 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live