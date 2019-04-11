Transcript for White House officials skip their scheduled testimony in impeachment inquiry

All right we begin in Washington and no ongoing impeachment probe. Four witnesses scheduled to appear to date but despite subpoena as nine expected to actually testifies I want to bring in Karen Travers at the White House. And we have Catherine falters on Capitol Hill. Catherine I just let's start with you will if you can just tell us exactly what we need to known as the from the lot to follow along with. Yes a former. White House officials are scheduled to show up here today for depositions behind closed doors they were all subpoenaed for their testimony to were scheduled for this morning couple later this afternoon. They aren't going to show up here in the reason assessing the DEC their names there John Eisenberg heat in the deputy counsel he's a lawyer in the White House heats. Was responsible. Car sources from moving back call that the president had. With the president and Ukraine to that secret server that we've been talking about Michael Ellis also and the counsel's office in the other two that you see there aides to. I'm nick nogmanian Alan B officials the Office of Management and Budget the reason and that they were so significant why the committee wanted to hear from them is because they were involved in that eighty they would be wanna answer more questions about why that aid was held up Kimberly but none of them expected to show up tonight. Right and can't Karen in the meantime president trump is still pushing. So revealed the whistle blowers identity so what's the latest with that. And reporters here the White House said that the whistle blowers should be revealed and Kimberly the president. Still very much keyed in on the identity of this person his complaint is the center of the house democrats' impeachment inquiry took launch day but there Manny here and watch continual say the whistleblower does not matter anymore because you've had multiple officials. Go up went to Capitol Hill and testify behind closed doors under oath. About the things that were described in the whistle blower complaint these are people with firsthand information the whistle blower of course has acknowledged that all that information they had their complaint was secondhand. Think sharing we're always interested in what people are asking about on your radio calls as they follow along as well so what what has a conversation men. I think the question was about this surprise development over the weekend where the lawyer for the whistle blower said that his client would answer questions provided by house Republicans. And did to be cleared through the house Democrats who of course Kimberly are controlling the inquiry these questions would then go to the whistle blower which would then be returned to you writing under oath and under threat of perjury. Essentially calling a bluff there their lawyer for the whistle blower. House Republicans over the weekend signaling that they were not going to accept this offer and the president himself today Kimberly tweeted written answers not acceptable these people who won a scene that whistle blower up on Capitol Hill. Taking questions there from lawmakers a lot of this that was driven by that interest in having the whistle blowers identity revealed. And Katherine before we go is there anything else that we should be watching out for this week. Tony LA are more officials that are scheduled to appear here for depositions behind closed doors were darting out. That two of those also officials from the Office of Management and Budget will not. I'd be showing up here so it's still to be determined who EC now there's some witnesses who are coming back and we'll see more of on Capitol Hill Fiona hill for example the top Russia advisor and that's going back just to review their transcripts of their previous depositions the other thing that we could see is the release of those transplants they could come as soon as this week and possibly next week we could be looking at some public hearings. All right Karen Travers at the White House and Catherine fall is right there on Capitol Hill thank you guys for the latest.

