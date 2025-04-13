White House physician says Trump 'remains in excellent health'

The president underwent his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday.

April 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live