White House says Russia is developing 'anti-satellite capability'

White House spokesman John Kirby said that the intelligence is related to what he called "an anti-satellite capability,” and the administration is taking the potential threat "very seriously.”

February 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live