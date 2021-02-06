Transcript for White House ‘not taking options off of the table’ in response to cyberattacks

After a massive cyber attack JBS was forced to shut down all of its US beef plants and others in Canada and Australia. ABC's will cars outside Denver Colorado near the company's US headquarters. With more will investigators once again suspect a Russian based hacking group was behind this. What's the latest on how the attack happened and how the company's coming back online now. Well Diane the good news is that JBS is planning to be back up and running by the end of the day today they were hacked on Sunday by. A group the national security experts believe is based in Russia and JBS is the largest meat producer here in the United States they have nine facilities across the country they also have facilities in Canada and Australia day produce here in America 25%. Of the beast that Americans consume and because food experts believe that this. Originated in Russia take a listen to what national security expert Tom boss or had to set. Preliminary reports suggest that it was a hacker group called rebuilt. Or ransom where. Evil they sell ransom where two customers essentially that sit help those customers. Preach and raise money from honest companies. This comes on the heels of the colonial pipeline shut down just a couple weeks ago where the gas supply here in the United States was shut down for. A short amount of time and that had a big impact on gas prices across the country and national security experts are worried now Diane about. What company hackers will try to target net. And that will I know in. Pipeline and it case there was a ransom that was paid is there any word yet on whether or not the same as the case here. That's right it's unclear at this point it took a weaker to become and to find out that colonial pipeline did paid the ransom that they harassed or they pay more than four million dollars to get. They're information backs today to get their systems back up and running. That's a controversial decision critics basically say that if you do pay these hackers all your doing is it incentivizing them to try to hack other companies but colonial pipeline said look this is what we needed to do. To get our back gas supplies back up and running it to prevent a further crisis across the country that it. And lol how is this JBS hacking inspecting meat prices across the country. So right now need expert. Did not. This dumb that it's not gonna have an immediate impact there's going to be me another mead. For the next couple weeks of summer beyond that could array prop raise prices they tell us there's a possibility we'll just have to wait NC. To see exactly win JBS gets everything back upper and running again they're hoping. That happens today this comes as president Biden is set to meet a way it. President prudent in Geneva and just a couple of weeks and president Biden was just asked about this attack and just said that. The United States is looking tat retaliation this boy died. And it will car thank you for that. Meanwhile the White House says it is in contact with Russian government about that cyber attack so far the Kremlin is not commenting but present Biden. Is set to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Switzerland in just two weeks. White house Press Secretary Jen Saki spoke earlier about the administration's response take a listen. We're not taking options off of the table but. It's just an opportunity there will be an opportunity for the president to discuss this directly with president. Prudent to reiterate. Fact that we believe that responsible states do not harbor ransom or criminals. And then and that he said. Test he said around colonial McConnell hack or the client ransom were attacked. We will continue to be interactive touch with Moscow we will continue. To make the case that responsible countries need to take decisive action against ransom where. No want to bring an ABC news political director Rick Klein an ABC news contributor and former assistant secretary counterterrorism Elizabeth Newman. For more on this thank you both for being here Rick I want us are with you first off what do you make of sakes response on this today. Yeah one word that she repeated they're responsible as a responsible states this is what they do. That's and he speaks pretty loudly is a measured response from Jen Saki but it's a reminder of food and who needs legitimacy that summits like this confer upon him that there are responsibilities that go along with being a first year world leader. I as much as the imprudent might be warnings have rattle the cages of Americans in this new president of business times Russians. As much as Russians might denied direct involvement in this it's a reminder I'll count less is more approach that the that this White House to the chagrin of president Biden's critics. Have taken so far in terms of public diplomacy there are things that did remain as American options but. Are they are overreacting at least not now to anything that they're seeing from the Russians and bring cat here expect president Biden to address this when he meets with drew within two weeks. Yeah I so interest and as I talk about this is prudent needing this summit but Biden needs food now also looking at is goals around climate change looking at his goals around the Iran nuclear deal. Looking at the the tensions along the Ukrainian border there's a range of areas where a Biden is looking for a new relationship not really resent relationship but after the very tumultuous. Trump years where. President trump was roundly criticized for being too cozy with Vladimir Putin the tougher line that Biden is taken as he has said he's. He told Putin directly that he doesn't he has a soul. I know that's quite I had quite a moment and quite I quite a memory today to harbor into that next meeting. I think being clearly Biden is gonna have to mention this directly and it's clear that the Russians are trying to hit Americans where they feel led in terms of these these latest attacks. Biden may be reference saying a president George W. Bush he said the first time he met Putin he felt like he. Stared into his salt Biden didn't find anything there Elizabeth let's get back to the cyber attack specifically this most recent one against JBS. So how does that compare to the one which may do so much news across the country that pack in the colonial pipeline. That causes gas shortages across the south east. Only the impact not nearly is is he gets. Are illegally and the clear why insist. Was an slipped cause shortages. Actually. Get access is equal. TI. So quickly. But didn't you know me is kind of into pristine. And perhaps your. Expression it is. Not directly. Lead our town and I'm you know whereas in army while we're 3%. Year emerged when they were. Agents. Last year. Your back we're all her hospital during urban community you are eating but it. Brady's is hurting the things we use DDB. Getting back. Her. Well we stand in her ice incident in GH RY. Trendy she wondered. It is certainly rising getting the American domestic relations. Which might DE. And it. Her knee and against an arms dealers and this is no. She re. And Elizabeth I asked will about this before but in the case of the colonial pipeline that the company at about four point four million dollars to the hackers. And that raised a lot of concerns about it if you're setting a bad precedent so what are we know about what happened. With this JBS case and what do you do if your company like this. Well we I don't find out it's that I community Branson is usually can't RI your insurance company. An anti current TX and it is Brian me. Prefer free not seem ready don't listen Percy its because they know it is the only way for. Companies or. You're key. I did not. Answer. Didn't. Andy is were able. To be one day just an accident I don't CE. There are eager. To X a bit more they are now he will and actual. Attacked. The question and are what are you actually. Now class and it. Is yeah. It to era they actually. But it happened. From last year's senate and in most KC EP beauty or some. The Arab or Jewish. And Rick got word just confirming a report that has been out there that. Hackers have breached several computer systems at. The metropolitan transit authority as New York city's transit authority the largest transit authority in the country. Several conceived computer systems were breached operations not impacted but here we got this we got the meat packing one. We've got the gas shortages caused by the colonial pipeline hack. Republicans are blaming president Biden. And and that Democrats are saying now was he is the previous president follows pretty clear we are vulnerable and presidents of both parties have been. Are on the job as this thread built and now is up to a drumbeat. Boys have heard is that one of the reasons we don't respond more forcibly against Russia and China because we aren't as good they are destroying things. You know with this kind of cyber warfare. How big a strategic challenge is this for the by administration. Yeah on the message is not just that we're vulnerable we're vulnerable in ways that most Americans never thought about who would have thought that. Look whether you can get a stake for your grill this summer would be contingent on whether you can get actor waiting get to work. In the morning again we won't how whit whether you get gas that the local. Local legal filling station. Those are things that become quite obvious to Americans and that is the point to the extent that this is a coordinated. Effort by the Russians or other amenities it is to deliver that message directly to east to individual Americans. About our vulnerability and about the power dissuaded some of these foreign actors that don't have. The best interest of Americans in mind. I can deliver so I think all of this adds up to a pretty big moment of reckoning wherever the political of them and blame lies of course that the previous president. I'll put in place policies that prompted reactions. Biden comes in with his own policies and that creates the tensions that we're seeing right now. Prudent and other foreign actors are still testing Biden has a new president someone they know well but but they're very hesitant sent to embrace some of the policies they seen they know that he is. His interests are not exactly they are so the fact that Americans are fueling this I feel like Terry that's exactly the point. And so those are mental what. What do you do either from the government sectors standpoint or the private sector standpoint how we prevent these attacks from happening in the future. Any CP you're blind. We have not iced tea addresses your collapsed or heaters sit. He did an administration. Due. It's not just use words and east to be done with our purse. And they shot her in some ways it's actually went. Outlets are bronze they conducted yeah she it years they. And recklessly in addition to her age and it's importance a little while it certainly this ends. That really has never been. And sanctioned. Criminal and as he is turns out pretty soon you have that he. The yeah. Are we bringing airliner absentee journalists hostage. They are. The only the only way you let it only as an ass we. And Centre right ERD. Yeah or. Yeah. Joining her. Purse she is no way. Russia criminal gang green elsewhere. And why did you tell us they made me Cindy you're probably Urquhart how. Action. Jeans and make sure that our infrastructure is. What are the key easing security stations not you tune. Make sure there's never. The it's hot and resilience in cyber security and her spirit are all. But her arsenal. We are. Seeing on her arm is actually. I didn't draw attention or create the incentives were it sector. And the it sector and backs in the series. Our cyber hygiene and never but that way thank you Elizabeth recline always great to have you thank you both.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.