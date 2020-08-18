Transcript for Two white suspects arrested following racial harassment allegations

Police arrested two white suspects a Long Island and charge them with misdemeanors of following racial harassment allegations from a black woman who lives next door. Democratic leg in posted a photo of the arrest on Twitter the allegations that big attention and community support what Mick let then. A registered nurse and mother placed a giant poster outside of a door last month of Valley Stream listing the harassment. Police arrested 57 year old John Mack in any and his girlfriend 53 year old Mindy can act.

