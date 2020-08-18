Two white suspects arrested following racial harassment allegations

Officials began investigating after a black nurse and mother publicly placed a poster listing the alleged harassment that she said had been targeted at her.
08/18/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Two white suspects arrested following racial harassment allegations
Police arrested two white suspects a Long Island and charge them with misdemeanors of following racial harassment allegations from a black woman who lives next door. Democratic leg in posted a photo of the arrest on Twitter the allegations that big attention and community support what Mick let then. A registered nurse and mother placed a giant poster outside of a door last month of Valley Stream listing the harassment. Police arrested 57 year old John Mack in any and his girlfriend 53 year old Mindy can act.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

