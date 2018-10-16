Transcript for White woman apologizes after alleging black child assaulted her in store

The young black boy who was falsely accused of groping. A white woman's backside at a Brooklyn Delhi the someone to turn the ugly situation. Into a teachable moment he's the one teaching. Jeremiah Harvey is only nine years old but he said proud and addressed a crowd of people packed community meeting wiping away tears and getting some help there. Outside of the Flatbush Delhi were the incidence. It's occurred he is still upset. They found the courage to speak out. And call for change. Friendship is really the key north Philip ticking junior he brought people together. He. He below Y symbolize togetherness he want other people to be to be. Zachary. Jeremiah was in tears last week when the woman now dubbed. Corner store Caroline said she called police she didn't call police to report that he grabbed her rear end but this surveillance video shows clearly. That never happened to the woman saw the video and admitted and apologized after she saw the video that nothing had happened.

