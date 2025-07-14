Wildfire destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge, North Rim closes for the season

Two wildfires are burning near the Grand Canyon in Arizona, including one blaze that destroyed dozens of structures, among them the historic Grand Canyon Lodge, the National Park Service said.

July 14, 2025

