Transcript for Wildfire forces theme park evacuation

And we move want to some scary images out of California. Hundreds of people evacuated from a local theme park after a brush fire spread out of control so. Will cars in Valencia California with the story will. Good morning Kimberly you can still see and smell that charred landscape behind me. There are a number of families here enjoying their weakens on those rides in the distance when this fire broke out now initially magic mountain to vote everybody. To evacuate out of an abundance of caution. But I want to show you we're actually standing. Not too far from I five that is a major thoroughfare. In this area authorities ended up shutting down the on and off ramps to the interstates have been magic mountain told other everybody the state incited the amusement park. And that's what we saw a lot of that dramatic cell phone video. The smoke blanketed the area you can see kids covering their mouth they're coughing Bailey's are running to their cars. It was in the upper ninety's when this fire broke out in it was windy desert to combustible fire conditions the good news is fire crews were able to do it here. Pretty quickly and job on top of this fire and magic mountain plans to open. A little bit later today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.