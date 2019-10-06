-
Now Playing: Wildfires force evacuations at Six Flags park
-
Now Playing: Los Angeles-area amusement park evacuated due to fire
-
Now Playing: Fireworks explosion leaves a dozen firefighters injured
-
Now Playing: The hottest summer books you need to read
-
Now Playing: Dance off! Michael, Sara and Keke throw down
-
Now Playing: 'We wish him the best': Boston Red Sox fans react to David Ortiz shooting
-
Now Playing: Fatal crane collapse in Texas
-
Now Playing: Wildfire forces theme park evacuation
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' to host pop-up show in Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Inside the new lab created to combat e-cigarette dangers
-
Now Playing: Transgender woman found dead in jail cell
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Monday, June 10, 2019
-
Now Playing: After DC Pride scare, how to protect yourself in a crowd
-
Now Playing: 2 kids hurt after wind sends trampoline flying
-
Now Playing: Rescued hiker speaks out after 6 days in the wilderness
-
Now Playing: Fake social worker tried to kidnap newborn
-
Now Playing: Crane slams into Dallas apartment building
-
Now Playing: Severe weather causes deadly crane collapse
-
Now Playing: Florida cop injured in shooting triggered by Alexa speaker