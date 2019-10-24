Transcript for Wildfire scorches California wine country causing major damage

It would begin in California this afternoon where an explosive wildfire erupted in wine country overnight no more than 101000 acres. On fire in that area making it the largest of nine wildfires burning today. Across California are will Reeve. Is up in that area right now will its good to see unseen their give us the latest at this hour. Hey Devin yeah we had to come down the hill here in wine country Sonoma County. Just to get a signal this is a pretty remote area not. Heavily populated all that we are in someone's driveway they've long since evacuated along with many other residents in the area facing mandatory. Evacuation orders so right now all who are here are. Fire personnel and us just watching what's happening and what's happening up behind me those or not clouds. That is smoke coming down from this fire that began at 9:27. PM local time Wednesday night in burned through the night. Hitting a peak wind gust of 76 miles per hour and that's the key. These high winds mixed with. Low humidity and high temperatures is a really potent recipe for fire and that's what we've had it has been burning with unpredictable winds right now. We're really lucky that the wind has seen to die down as the day goes on it's been a very long night lots of long hours. For the official personnel up in the hills and everywhere their vehicles going by a it. Fire trucks and police officers. And a helicopter flying overhead so. This scene and the scene right now. We're not entirely soar because the fire is not contain it continues to grow 101000 acres as you mentioned and still growing as these perfect. Unfortunately perfect. Temperatures and recipes for fire will continue as this critical danger and the warning for it continues for the next. Couple days up here in northern California. Yet what we're seeing incredible images they're two of the wind blowing those embers. In the dark of night up there in California pretty incredible to see what it but he tells on the power outages there are also hitting the same area in northern California those expected to continue. The State's largest utility company PG and campfire in paradise California northeast of here. Which was the most deadly and costly. In California history that sought record. And as such they've tried to take protective and proactive measures. To avoid having their transmission lines spark during these high wind events that cause fires. That can devastate entire regions in a flash so they shut down the power to hundreds of thousands of people yesterday. In rolling blackouts depending on when the wind advisory in the heat advisory matched up into the perfect timing for them to shut down the power to keep things safe the power. Around here has been out since yesterday there's not much happening here all the people who live here. Are gone it's mostly just official personnel authorities taking stock of what's going on with the fire and these. Power outages will continue until well after. The threat of any. Possible fires is gone so once the wind advisory. Is lifted and wants everyone gets a bit of a better handle on what the situation is in terms of the temperature the winds that humidity. And everything that's happening here with these fires in northern and Southern California only then will PG a neat shot bout turned back on the power. But until then people in the affected regions will be experiencing blackouts that are for their own safety. And we can hear those roosters behind you there well they're not happy about the smoke in the fires either we'll we have terrorists had. There like notre thanks a lot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.