Wildfires in Carolinas prompt evacuation orders

Mike Owen from WPDE joins ABC News Live to give an update on the wildfires in South Carolina close to Myrtle Beach.

March 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live