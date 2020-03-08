Now Playing: California wildfires scorch tens of thousands of acres

Now Playing: Firefighters battle to contain Apple Fire as blaze grows

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: New CDC report sheds light on COVID-19 cases among children

Now Playing: Owners and captain of New York City party boat arrested

Now Playing: Mom’s alternative to timeout is taking over TikTok

Now Playing: US enters 'new phase' of coronavirus pandemic

Now Playing: Researchers trap 'murder hornets'

Now Playing: COVID-19 rips through Georgia sleepaway camp

Now Playing: SpaceX astronauts return to Earth

Now Playing: Negotiations continue over coronavirus economic relief

Now Playing: Isaias takes aim at East Coast

Now Playing: NASA astronauts’ discuss historic splashdown

Now Playing: Tropical Storm Isaias continues on US path

Now Playing: CDC predicts more than 180,000 US coronavirus deaths by August 22

Now Playing: Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way through Eastern coastline

Now Playing: Wishing Tom Brady a happy 43rd birthday!